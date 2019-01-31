Football

Arsenal target Carrasco's agent opens up on speculation

By
Belgian international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (left) linked with Arsenal and Milan
Bengaluru, January 31: Belgian international winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's agent has urged Arsenal to get a move on if they want to sign the Dalian Yifang star.

Former Atletico Madrid winger Carrasco is keen on a move back to Europe with Arsenal and Inter Milan interested in the Belgian. The fleet-footed winger, formerly a Monaco star, scored seven goals in 25 appearances for Bernt Schuster's side in the Chinese Super League last year.

Yifang want £35million for Carrasco, but Arsenal would not be able to pay that sort of money until the summer. While, Inter Milan, being interested in him, raises an intriguing scenario where they could sign Carrasco to sell Ivan Perisic.

And the Gunners are the front of the queue of interested parties for the Croatian winger who was formerly linked strongly with Manchester United especially during their Jose Mourinho days.

Carrasco's agent Christophe Henrotay said: "Everything is possible but it seems difficult to do.

"It would need decisive and rapid movement by the interested clubs involved to discuss and deal with the current club of Carrasco."

The agent had earlier discussed a move to Serie A with the Italian media.

He said: "There's plenty of interest in Yannick from all over Europe because his family are having problems adapting to China.

"He's concerned about his family, which is completely normal. He has a lot of respect for his current club, Dalian, because he loves them and because they're a great team with a lot of history.

"He wants to be honest with them, and it's for this reason that he's talked to the club, informing them that he isn't 100 percent focused because of his family's difficulties.

"There's the possibility that Dalian reward this honesty and talk to the clubs interested in him."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
