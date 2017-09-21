Arsenal target Marseille youngster for January transfer

Bengaluru, September 21: Premier League giants Arsenal are rumoured to be planning a swoop for Marseille defensive prospect Christopher Rocchia after scouting him on several occasions.
The 19-year-old is rated among the biggest prospects in France. Marseille has a reputation of producing brilliant players and the young left-back looks to be the next big thing from their famed academy.
The youngster captains the reserve team and has been named the understudy to ex-Manchester United captain Patrice Evra.
The Gunners’ chief French scout Gilles Grimandi has contacted Rocchia’s advisors after being impressed by the teenager’s displays, according to French publication FootMarcato and club chiefs may now table an official bid for the Marseille-born prodigy in January.
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has also made an approach for Rocchia which would be a significant blow to Arsenal as Dortmund are clearly the first-choice for most young players in Europe.
The defender will be out of contract next summer, and Marseille have offered him a much-improved new deal to 2020.
However, he is strongly tempted to quit his underachieving hometown club for England or Germany and he is believed to favour the prospect of becoming the latest recruit to Arsene Wenger’s French revolution at the Emirates.
Both Arsenal and Dortmund are well known for giving first-team opportunities to talented young players but Arsenal could definitely be the preferred destination for the youngster as Nacho Monreal is at the twilight of his career.
And a source close to Rocchia said: “When you take a look at the reservoir of young players to have emerged from these two clubs, you think Rocchia has every chance of success with them.”
The 19-year-old has plenty of promise but must decide on his next move carefully in order to live up to his promise and also improve further in his career.