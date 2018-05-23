Arsenal target Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira

Bengaluru, May 23: Premier League giants Arsenal are continuing their long-term pursuit of Porto defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira, according to reports in England.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners since way back in 2011 and reportedly remains on their radar this summer.
Arsenal's hierarchy are pressing on with transfer plans ahead of the appointment of a new manager as Emery Unai looks set to be named as the next manager in a few days time.
Emery, who left his job at PSG earlier this month, was in London on Monday (May 21) for talks with the Gunners.
The 46-year-old Spaniard led the French Ligue 1 side to a domestic treble this season, but did not have his two-year contract extended and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.
Portuguese outlet O Jogo report that officials from Arsenal have been in touch with Danilo, who is on the mend following an Achilles injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup.
The Gunners are reportedly keen to monitor his progress with the potential move being lined up.
A raid on Porto will surely demand a pretty decent amount of money but Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements.
Arsenal have a pretty leaky defence, but another reason behind that is the lack of shielding their midfield offers to their backline. The likes of Xhaka, Wilshere or Ramsey are not good enough defensively which is why Danilo Pereira would be a great addition.
The Portuguese is similar Ngolo Kante is many ways but is much more physical compared to the Frenchman. Also, he can fill in as a centre back if needed thanks to his versatility.
Unai Emery is believed to build his Arsenal squad around Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and we can expect plenty of changes in the dressing room.
