Arsenal target Umtiti and Alaba to fix defensive woes

Bengaluru, March 29: Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly confident of landing both Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti and Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba in the summer.
Gunners boss Unai Emery is understood to be desperate to bolster his defence at the end of the season in what is expected to be a busy transfer window at the Emirates.
According to reports in England, the Gunners are keen on landing the duo, with both Umtiti and Alaba believed to be willing to enter preliminary talks with the club.
While the reports also state that Emery wants to bring in five players at the end of the season as he looks to mount a charge for the Premier League title.
Both Umtiti, 25, and Alaba, 26, may be deemed as surplus to requirements with their places in their respected clubs' starting XI in jeopardy.
It has been reported that Barcelona could be willing to offload Umtiti in order to raise funds for Ajax's teenage defender Matthijs De Ligt.
But Arsenal are believed to face competition from Manchester United in the race to nab the World Cup winner.
While Alaba may look for a move away from Bavaria after Bayern confirmed the club-record signing of full-back Lucas Hernandez for £68million.
Alaba recently revealed that he used to support the North Londoners when he was a kid insisting he will always follow the club.
However, Arsenal face a battle with Barcelona for the Austrian international with the Catalan club looking to provide competition for Jordi Alba.
Emery is understood to have been quoted £60m if he wishes to prise Malcom away from Barcelona, while he is also believed to be a huge fan of Eibar ace Joan Jordan.
And the Spaniard is hellbent on landing a box-to-box midfielder, with Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie on the shortlist.