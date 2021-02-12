Football
Arsenal targeting Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Soloman: A good option for long-term?

By

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Considering Arsenal's desperate need for a creative No. 10 during the last window, the Gunners were linked to a surprising number of attackers. Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon also emerged as a transfer target for them. But the rumours suggested that Arsenal have been only scouting the player for a long time with a view to sign him next summer. Now, the 21-year-old himself has intensified the rumours after confirming that several Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

His career so far

The Israel international has emerged as a hot property following a successful spell in the Ukrainian top-flight over the past two seasons. A product of Maccabi Petah Tikva, he joined Shakhtar Donetsk at the midway point of the 2019 season for just €6 million. He was immediately drafted into the first team and so far he has done pretty well being one of the main attackers. During the 2019-2020 campaign, he scored 11 goals for his club.

Some of those goals came against the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in Champions league establishing himself as a real target for clubs across Europe. This season so far he has managed an impressive five goals and one assist from 17 outings continuing his rich form.

Playing Style

Solomon’s pace, combined with his technical prowess and ability makes him a great asset for sides rely on speed and counter. The 21-year-old mostly plays on the left-wing for Shakhtar but can also play on the opposite flank and in the No.10 role behind the striker if required. But he is still not a finished product and any side that get him have to keep patience developing him further.

Transfer link with Arsenal

Solomon’s agent, Pini Zahavi has a strong relationship with Gunners and there are rumours that he already has held talks with Gunners chief Edu Gaspar. Soloman has two years remaining in his current deal so he is not expected to command a large fee.

The player could be a useful long-term investment for the Gunners and provide competition to the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, there are many teams around Europe who are keeping a close eye on him, so they may have to make a decision quickly to get it done.

Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
