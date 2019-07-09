Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal-linked Meunier hopes to stay at PSG

By Opta
Thomas Meunier

Paris, July 9: Thomas Meunier put the onus on Paris Saint-Germain to provide clarity on his future by confirming he wants to remain at the club.

Right-back Meunier is out of contract in 2020 and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in the Belgium international after Manchester United filled their vacancy in the position with the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

PSG could listen to offers if head coach Thomas Tuchel deems him surplus to requirements but the 27-year-old would prefer to stay and fight for a new deal.

"The club knows my intentions. I want to stay in Paris," Meunier told France Football.

"The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract.

"It will be their decision - everything is in their hands."

Meunier made 19 starts in Ligue 1 last season as he faced competition from Thilo Kehrer and Dani Alves, who is now a free agent.

More THOMAS MEUNIER News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue