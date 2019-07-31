Arsenal to make their third offer for star left-back

Bengaluru, July 31: North London giants Arsenal are preparing a third offer for Celtic left-back £25million-rated Kieran Tierney, according to reports.
The Scottish left-back is known to be happy at Parkhead but Unai Emery is keen to tie up reinforcements in a troublesome defensive area for the Gunners.
According to reports in England, Arsenal are set to go in with a third bid for the 22-year-old, despite the fact that he has missed most of Celtic's pre-season games due to injury.
Napoli were also interested in signing Tierney but Carlo Ancelotti ruled out a move, claiming he is happy with the duo of Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui.
Arsenal were understood to be extremely close to agreeing a fee for Tierney last week. Tierney has been linked with a host of Premier League giants since a long time but his injury problems later took his stocks down.
The Gunners have already landed the £72million capture of Nicolas Pepe, with the Ivorian set to complete his move to the North London club in the next 48 hours.
A host of clubs were in the race for the Ivorian forward but the Gunners managed to beat all of them which is a huge statement from them considering that they will not be able to offer him Champions League football.
Another good news for the Gunners will be that young midfield star Matteo Guendouzi is set to be offered a new contract with improved terms on his £40,000-a-week salary, according to reports.
The Gunners face Angers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday before heading to Barcelona to face the La Liga winners at the Nou Camp on Sunday. And Emery's side face Newcastle in the Premier League opener at St James' Park on the first Sunday of the Premier League season.