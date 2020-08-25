Arsenal to move for Liverpool target, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 25: As per reports in England, Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the hunt for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. It is believed that the 29-year-old wants a move to Anfield and has reportedly agreed to personal terms on a four-year deal.
However, it is understood that the Premier League champions are unwilling to pay Bayern’s £29 million asking price, with the player available to discuss a Bosman move from January. Arsenal are looking to capitalise on the situation and hijack the deal as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield department.
Will Thiago be a good addition to Arsenal? We will look to analyse that in this article.
Style of play
Thiago is a midfielder who would walk into any midfield in the world with his enormous quality on the ball, technical abilities and flair. The Spaniard is one of the very best in his role of deep-lying playmaker and is a delight to watch when he is on the ball thanks to his immense technical abilities.
The 29-year-old played a key role in Bayern's Champions League glory this season and the Bavarian giants do not want to lose him at all. It is understood that the Spanish international is keen on a new adventure and more particularly wants to join Liverpool managed by Jurgen Klopp.
And, Bayern have no option but to sell him this summer or else they would have to lose him for free next summer. However, the German giants are determined to get as much as £29 million for the former Barcelona midfield maestro and with Liverpool unwilling to pay that, Arsenal are looking to swoop in.
What he would provide Arsenal
Looking at the lack of depth as well as quality in the Arsenal squad right now. it is needless to say that Thiago would not only be the best midfielder at the Emirates if he makes him move to North London, but he will also be among the two best players at the club alongside skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal's midfield is badly craving for more quality as well as depth and Thiago would not only add those but also comes with a serial winning experience, something the Gunners badly lack right now. Even though Thiago is 29 years of age right now, he still has at least four to five years left at the highest level and with players like him, Mikel Arteta can truly turn the fortunes of the club around.
A realistic signing?
There is no doubt that Thiago would be a dream signing for Arsenal but this move seems far from realistic. There is absolutely no reason for Thiago to move to Arsenal at the moment. This could be the last big move of his career and his desire to join Liverpool seems to be justified considering the fact that he has plenty of chances to conquer English football under Jurgen Klopp just like he did in Spain and Germany.
Arsenal, on the contrary, are going through their worst phase in many years and are not even in the Champions League next season, the tournament Thiago won this campaign. It would be amazing for Arsenal if they can sign Thiago this summer but Arteta must also keep his feet on the ground and must ensure that he does not miss out on realistic targets due to chasing ambitious targets like Thiago.