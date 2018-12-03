Arsenal and Tottenham chase German ace Amiri

Bengaluru, December 3: North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to go head to head to sign Hoffenheim ace Nadiem Amiri at the end of the season.
The German youth international is yet to feature this season under Julian Nagelsmann as he recovers from a foot injury, but his stock has risen as the London duo chase for his signature.
Despite the youngster missing the first half of the campaign, a host of clubs are still keeping tabs on the 22-year-old's situation.
According to German outletSport Bild, both Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for his signature, along with Schalke in Germany.
The report claims that clubs can sign Amiri next summer for £15million, due to a clause in the midfielder's contract while they also state that the playmaker would be open to offers to top European side's who are challenging for titles.
£15million is not a big amount these days considering the quality Amiri possesses and, with both Arsenal and Spurs needing more strength and creativity up front, the deal looks a no brainer.
However, Amiri, who won the Euro U-21 Championship last year, is tied down at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena until 2020.
Arsenal will be hoping their excellent relations with Hoffenheim will prove crucial in their quest to lure Amiri to the Emirates.
The Gunners shipped off winger Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan to Hoffenheim this season and young Englishman has netted six goals in eight top-flight games.
And with Aaron Ramsey set to leave Arsenal next summer or probably in a cut-price deal in January, Amiri could be seen as a potential replacement for the Welshmen.
Arsenal are looking to revamp their squad slowly under Unai Emery who is doing an excellent job at the Emirates and Amiri could be a long-term player if he moves to the north London side.