Emery confirms Welbeck's Arsenal departure

By
Danny Welbeck
After spending five years at the Premier League club, ex-England international Danny Welbeck will leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

London, May 6: Danny Welbeck is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, Unai Emery has confirmed.

Welbeck has not played for the club since breaking his ankle in a Europa League match against Sporting CP last November.

Although the former England international has returned to training, he will not be given a new contract.

Welbeck's five-year stay at Emirates Stadium will therefore come to an end, with the 28-year-old's next destination unclear.

"I spoke with the club about this situation," Emery said after the recent 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"The decision is he's going to leave."

Welbeck, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

His time at Arsenal was overshadowed by injury, with Welbeck only able to start 46 Premier League games for the club.

Arsenal also waved goodbye to Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey after their last home game of the 2018-19 season.

The veteran goalkeeper is hanging up his gloves, while Wales midfielder Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus.

Full Time: HUE 2 - 6 VAL
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
