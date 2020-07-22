Football
Arsenal v Chelsea: Kick-off time confirmed for 2019-20 FA Cup final

By Daniel Lewis
Wembley - cropped

London, July 22: The 2019-20 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, August 1, the Football Association has confirmed.

The London rivals will face off at Wembley in the concluding fixture of the elongated English domestic campaign, six days after the Premier League season finishes.

Arsenal, the competition's most successful side with 13 past triumphs, booked their place in next month's showpiece with a 2-0 victory over holders Manchester City last Saturday.

Chelsea, who won the most recent of their eight titles in 2018, saw off Manchester United 3-1 the following day.

The FA also announced on Wednesday that Anthony Taylor will referee the final for a second time, having previously officiated Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2017 final.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
