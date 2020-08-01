Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, August 1: Arsenal chase a record-extending 14th title as they take on London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (August 1).
The match begins at 5.30pm local time (10pm IST) and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels for the Indian audience, with live streaming available on Sony LIV.
The last time the two sides met in a title clash was at the Europa League final in Baku when Arsenal were outclassed 4-1 by Chelsea when the two sides were managed by Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri respectively.
Arsenal v Chelsea: A chance to celebrate the undervalued excellence of Olivier Giroud
However, present Gunners coach Mikel Arteta, who took over from Emery in December, was confident Saturday's clash will have a different outcome.
"A year in football is a different life," Arteta said in a virtual press conference.
"Even two weeks or three days later you can see a team performing one way then they can be a different team so there is not many things to take from that."
The Spaniard acknowledged the gulf in class between the two sides as Frank Lampard's Chelsea finished 10 points ahead of the Gunners in the Premier League.
However, Arteta insisted Arsenal would not be overawed by the occasion as they chase a record-extending triumph.
"I always say that the league table doesn't lie too much. You can look at some decisions, even in the games that we played together, where we could have the gap a little bit smaller," he said.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates, but Arteta believes lifting the Cup could convince the Gabon striker to commit his future to the north London club.
Arteta does not think FA Cup final will be Aubameyang's last game for Arsenal
"I don't have that fear," Arteta said when asked if Saturday's game could be Aubameyang's last in an Arsenal shirt.
"He still has a contract here. We wanted to keep him and do it in a more long-term way but at the moment he's with us... Winning the trophy helps to believe. If you wear the armband and lift that cup, that'll help."
Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has urged his team-mates to save their season by winning the FA Cup.
"We know in the league we finished in a bad position, we lost against Olympiacos early in the Europa League, so we missed a few of our targets. That's why I say it would save our season," he said.
Arsenal can 'save' season by winning FA Cup, says Lacazette
On the other hand, Arteta's opposite number Lampard is obsessed with succeeding at Chelsea as he tries to make sure the Blues do not go trophyless for the first time in four seasons.
Lampard aiming to win his first medal as a head coach in a competition he won four times as a Blues player.
'Obsessed' Lampard welcomes Chelsea pressure ahead of FA Cup final
"I put more pressure on myself than anything or anybody. I hope I can bring us forward to the point where expecting titles every year includes expecting Premier League titles.
"We're not at that position now and that's where I want us to get to and that's going to be a process," he said.
(With inputs from Agencies)