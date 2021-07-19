Arsenal want Chelsea outcast, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 19: As per reports in England, Premier League side Arsenal have expressed their interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham with the 23-year-old finding himself out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.
Since Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, the England international has desperately struggled or playing time and despite Olivier Giroud's departure from the club, it is expected that the Blues will be more than happy to cash in on their academy graduate. However, it is reported that they are unwilling to lower their asking price of £40 million for the attacker.
Arsenal currently look light years away from their rivals in terms of their squad depth and quality and it is quite evident that they are desperately trying to close the gap between themselves and the current elites of the division. However, signing a striker should ideally not be a priority for the Gunners this summer. There are plenty of other positions to address first, even if the duo of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White complete their transfers as expected.
Signing Abraham is likely to mean a departure of either Alexandre Lacazette or skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or both. However, at the moment, it looks highly unlikely that either of the two could be lured away from the Emirates this summer with almost every top European club struggling financially.
Also, the stocks of both Lacazette and Aubameyang significantly waning over the past couple of seasons. Aubameyang, in particular, endured a really underwhelming season last time out and it looks unlikely that his future lies away from the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta is believed to be working with a pretty modest transfer budget and looks set to splash around £70 million for the signings of Lokonga and White. And with Lacazette and Aubameyang both looking to stay at the club for the next season, Arteta's priority should be strengthening his options at right-back, attacking midfield, and the wide areas. Spending around £40 million for Abraham at this moment does not look like a wise move.
Even if Arsenal wishes to bolster their number nine options, they could do much better than bringing Abraham from Chelsea for £40 million. The Chelsea forward might have Premier League experience in his locker but he looks far from a player who could change the Gunners' fortunes single-handedly. If the Gunners have to regain their place in English football, they should not settle for mediocrity land should rather choose to be patient with their approach in the transfer market.