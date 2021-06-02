Arsenal want La Liga defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, June 2: As per reports in England, Arsenal are considering a move for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal as they look to replace another former Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin. Bellerin is expected to be one of the many players heading the exit door from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
With Ainsley Maitland-Niles also expected to depart, the Gunners desperately need reinforcements at the right-back position and it is believed that Arteta has already identified Emerson as his primary target.
Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, as known as Emerson Royal, made his switch from Atlético Mineiro to La Liga in a bizarre transfer dealing that made him co-owned by the Catalan giants and Real Betis. And, it was the Los Verdiblancos who had Royal for the last two-and-a-half seasons since his move to Spain, making 79 appearances in the meantime.
The 22-year-old has been one of the most impressive players in his position in La Liga since he made his debut in the Spanish top tier having scored five and created 10 goals for Betis across all competitions.
Barcelona might have liked to keep him at Camp Nou for the next season as they are also prepared for a clearout but they must stump up a figure around £7.7 million to Betis in order to attain 100 per cent ownership of the player.
And, with the interest in Royal emerging from across the continent, the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to cash in on the 22-year-old for £21.5 million. However, Arsenal would face strong competition with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and AC Milan also monitoring Royal's situation.
Royal is a modern-day right-back who is capable both defensively and also makes his presence known when going forward. Blessed with a tremendous amount of athleticism coupled with a strong physique, the Brazilian can be moulded into a complete full-back. And, that is exactly what the Gunners have missed in recent years.
Real Betis finished the last season at the sixth position and Emerson played a key role in their successful campaign. A move to Arsenal can significantly help the Gunners' cause as Arteta looks to rebuild his side.
£21.5 million is not a big amount of money these days and that too for a 22-year-old. Arsenal's financial position right now might not be as good as before but the owners must back Arteta this summer in order to give him a chance to bring the club back to where it belonged. And, Emerson Royal can prove to be one of the key pieces of the rebuild of the north London club.