Arsenal want Napoli forward to replace Alexis Sanchez

Rome, Sep 23: Napoli winger Dries Mertens' impressive run of form for Napoli hasn't gone unnoticed at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal keeping a close eye on the Belgian as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez as per reports in Italy and England.
According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners wanted to sign Mertens in the summer following his 34-goal haul in Italy, but the 30-year-old decided to sign a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo snubbing the interest from the north London club.
Mertens' new contract reportedly includes a tempting buyout clause of just €30 million which is a surprisingly low figure compared to the highly inflated market nowadays.
As per reports in Italy, Arsenal are likely to keep their interest in the Belgian forward and are looking at him as a potential replacement of Alexis Sanchez who is pretty much certain to leave the club next summer with his contract expiring.
Liverpool also have a long-standing interest in the former PSV Eindhoven winger who has already hit six goals this campaign. Since Brendan Rodgers’ time at the Merseyside club, the Reds have been monitoring his progress but did not make an offer back then.
Mertens is reportedly a Liverpool fan and will welcome the idea of working with Jurgen Klopp but he is not much interested in joining Arsenal. However, a lot depends on the two clubs’ qualifying for the Champions League next season.
Arsenal have recovered from a poor start to the season after beating Bournemouth 3-0 and holding Premier League champions Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Wenger has been impressed by Lacazette’s start to his Arsenal career.
“I believe he has, first of all, adapted to the team play, he connects well with the other players, he is disciplined, he works hard for the team and on the technical and tactical aspect I am very pleased,” the Arsenal manager told the Mirror.