Arsenal want Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, a good move?

Bengaluru, March 5: Arsenal are reportedly set to make a summer move for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi if reports in Italy are to be believed.
The Gunners are reportedly on alert about the futures of their star striker duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with both of them having been linked strongly with exits from the Emirates. And, Berardi is reportedly being eyed as a possible replacement of the want-away forwards.
Berardi has been a popular name in the European circuit for years now. Since his early teenage days, Berardi emerged as one of the most promising talents across the continent of Europe. However, his growth as a player has not been as much as that was expected of him.
At one time, the Italian international became more of a forgotten name but in the past couple of years, his stock has risen again. The 25-year-old is enjoying a pretty productive season at Sassuolo so far having scored nine goals in 20 matches alongside five assists too in all competitions. Last season, he scored 10 goals in 37 games. He has been at the mid-table Serie A club for too long and needs a step up in his career now and Arsenal would be wise to present him that opportunity.
Berardi would be an excellent addition to Arsenal regardless of Aubameyang and Lacazette's future at the club as the Italian is not a natural number nine sort of player. He is most suited on the right flank but can also be useful in the number ten role or as a supporting striker.
Blessed with a gifted left foot and sensational ability on the ball, the Italian is a sublime creator as well as a good finisher.
Arsenal would benefit from having signed someone with so much creative ability and flair and at the same time versatile and dynamic. He is only 25 years of age right now and has his best days ahead of him.
Arteta's brand of football at Arsenal has been a delight to eyes but he needs better players and resources to take the good football to the next level and Berardi would be a great addition from that point of view.