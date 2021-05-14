Arsenal want Sheffield United star, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 14: The rumour mill is strong in England about Arsenal's interest in Sheffield United's midfielder Sander Berge.
It has been confirmed that Berge's release clause stands at £35 million despite the fact that Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.
And, whether the Gunners can afford to spend so much on a single player remains to be seen as they desperately need to overhaul their whole squad.
Despite the Blades struggling for most parts of the season, the Norwegian international has hardly disappointed.
A midfielder who looks equally comfortable as a number six or as a number eight, Berge is an excellent fit for both two-man and three-man midfield. He boasts a frame of 6'5" and obviously excels aerially as well as in physical duels.
It is presumed that Dani Ceballos will return to Real Madrid once his loan spell ends while the futures of Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny all still up in the air.
That means that Mikel Arteta's biggest concern would be to revamp his midfield this summer and getting Berge to partner Thomas Partey can prove to be a very good deal.