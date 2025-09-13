Justin Rose Vows To Put The Hammer Down In Pursuit Of His First BMW PGA Championship Title

Football Arsenal Women Move To Top Of Women's Super League With 5-1 Victory Over West Ham Arsenal Women secured a commanding 5-1 victory over West Ham to rise to the top of the Women's Super League. Meanwhile, Manchester City achieved their first win of the season by defeating Brighton 2-1. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Arsenal surged to the top of the Women's Super League with a 5-1 victory over West Ham, thanks to Alessia Russo's two goals and an assist. The match began with West Ham taking an early lead after Daphne van Domselaard accidentally turned a cross from Shekiera Martinez into her own net. Arsenal equalised in the 21st minute when Frida Maanum scored following a clever pass from Beth Mead.

The Gunners started the second half strongly. Stina Blackstenius found the net in the 52nd minute, assisted by Russo's backheel. Ten minutes later, Caitlin Foord extended Arsenal's lead with a header from Mariona Caldentey's cross. Russo then sealed the win with two late goals: one from outside the box and another from the penalty spot during stoppage time.

Manchester City also secured their first WSL win of the season by defeating Brighton 2-1 at home. Brighton initially took the lead in the 14th minute through Fran Kirby, who capitalised on a rebound after Michelle Agyemang's shot was saved by Khiara Keating. Despite trailing at halftime, City intensified their efforts in the second half.

Khadija Shaw levelled for City with a diving header from Leila Ouahabi's cross just before the hour mark. Yui Hasegawa clinched victory in the 74th minute with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner, completing City's comeback.

Key Performances and Records

Arsenal have shown resilience this season, coming from behind in four out of five matches and scoring nine goals in their first two league games. Beth Mead has been instrumental, reaching 50 WSL assists last weekend and providing eight assists against West Ham alone—matching records held by Ellen White and Vivianne Miedema.

Khadija Shaw continued her impressive form against Brighton, scoring nine times in seven encounters with them—a record for any player against a single opponent in this competition.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City demonstrated their ability to recover from early setbacks to secure crucial victories. These performances highlight their attacking prowess and determination as they aim for success this season.