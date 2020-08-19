Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wenger dismisses link to Netherlands job

By Dejan Kalinic
Arsene Wenger
Linked with the Netherlands job, Arsene Wenger rubbished speculation of him taking over from Barcelona-bound Ronald Koeman.

London, August 19: Arsene Wenger dismissed a report claiming he had offered to take over as the Netherlands coach.

The former Arsenal manager was said to have offered his services to take charge of the Netherlands, according to Fox Sports, with Ronald Koeman leaving the helm to become Barcelona coach.

Wenger, 70, has not coached since leaving Arsenal in 2018 and is currently FIFA's chief of global football development.

The Frenchman dismissed the report, telling De Telegraaf: "That is a lie. I have not offered my services to anyone.

"I am the only one who talks about my own future."

Wenger left Arsenal after 22 seasons at the helm that included three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup wins.

Koeman is taking over at Barcelona after Quique Setien's sacking following the club's trophy-less 2019-20 season, including a capitulation in the Champions League.

Koeman likely to replace Setien at Barcelona

He was expected to lead the Netherlands into the European Championship, but the tournament was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More ARSENE WENGER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue