Arsene Wenger issues update on Sead Kolasinac

Bengaluru, October 30: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac has turned out to be a bargain buy so far, however, he gave the supporters a fright this weekend as he limped off during the game and is now an injury concern for the Gunners.
Arsenal conceded an early first-half goal during the weekend's match against Swansea when midfielder Sam Clucas opened the account. However, the Bosnia-Herzegovina defender came to the rescue of the North London side in the second half as he equalised with a powerful strike.
And just seven minutes later in the game, he also provided a low cross assist from which midfielder Ramsey scored to win the game 2-1.
However, the delight among the fans soon turned out to be sour when Kolasinac was subbed off with 12 minutes left with an injury concern. And now the Arsenal boss, Wenger spoke about the extent of the injury and claimed that its a hip issue.
Speaking about the Kolasinac's injury, Wenger told: “It’s a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip.
“How long will he be out? I don’t know. We hope to get him fit for next Sunday. He had that before and we managed to get him always available.”
What's the latest on @seadk6 after he was replaced in #AFCvSCFC? Here's the boss...https://t.co/IDOCVOA3ke— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2017
Kolasinac will anway be rested for Arsenal's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday (November 2) but Wenger will hope that the left-back recovers before their crucial Premier League trip to Manchester City in the weekend.