Football Arteta Commends Arsenal's Dominance And Saka's Milestones Following West Ham Win Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's dominant display in their 2-0 victory over West Ham, highlighting Bukayo Saka's impressive achievements as he reached significant milestones in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's recent victory over West Ham was marked by Mikel Arteta's praise for his team's commanding display and Bukayo Saka's exceptional performance. Goals from Declan Rice and Saka ensured a 2-0 win, propelling Arsenal to the top of the Premier League standings. This triumph came after Liverpool's defeat to Chelsea, allowing Arsenal to lead during the international break.

Arteta highlighted the significance of overcoming past defeats against West Ham at home. He noted that despite challenging fixtures and injuries, the team has shown resilience. "We've had very difficult fixtures since the start of the season, and some very bad injuries as well, not helping us," he stated. The victory marked Arsenal's fifth win in their last six matches across all competitions.

Saka reached a milestone with his 200th Premier League appearance at just 24 years old, becoming the seventh-youngest player to do so. He also achieved his 100th goal involvement in the league, making him one of the youngest players to reach this feat since Romelu Lukaku in 2017. Arteta expressed admiration for Saka's accomplishments, saying, "When you look at those numbers, 200 games, 100 goal involvements, it's unbelievable."

West Ham faced another setback under Nuno Espirito Santo, who is still seeking his first win as head coach. The team has conceded more shots on target than any other Premier League side this season. Nuno acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about progress: "There are moments of frustration, but I think the boys answered well."

Saka's influence on Arsenal is evident through his consistent performances and ability to achieve significant milestones at a young age. Arteta emphasized Saka's importance to the team's ambitions: "Those are the kind of players that we need, to achieve what we want." His contributions have been crucial in maintaining Arsenal's competitive edge.

The match against Newcastle was also highlighted by Arteta as a turning point for Arsenal. Reflecting on past encounters with Newcastle, he said, "The last two games have been very special. Newcastle because we had a history there." This victory helped erase previous disappointments and set a positive tone for upcoming matches.

Despite facing tough opponents early in the season and dealing with injuries, Arsenal has managed to perform well. Arteta commended his team's efforts: "Still, the team is performing, playing well." The international break provides an opportunity for recovery and preparation for future challenges.

As Arsenal enjoys their position at the top of the league table during this break, they aim to maintain momentum upon returning to action. With key players like Saka continuing to excel, they remain focused on achieving their goals for this season.