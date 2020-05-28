Arteta ready to offload these three defenders: Good move by the manager?

Bengaluru, May 28: Mikel Arteta is ready to overhaul their defensive options this summer and as many as three first-team defenders could be sold as part of a ruthless overhaul.
With the likes of William Saliba and Konstantinos Mavropanos set to return next season while as youth loan centre-back Daniel Ballard, plus Pablo Mari likely to join the first team, Arsenal already have had a long list of centre-backs this summer.
As a result, to reduce the wage bill amid the Covid-19 pandemic Arteta is likely to move a few of them on to recoup some of the money.
According to The Athletic, the centre-backs which are likely to be transferred this summer are Holding, Sokratis and Mustafi. The trio earns a whopping £207,000-a-week in wages, and it will be a significant reduction in wage if they can shift them elsewhere.
Along with them, David Luiz could also leave. However, he will depart as a free agent as his contract is set to expire in the coming month.
Below we have evaluated the performance of the three defenders in Arsenal colours:
Rob Holding
The ex-Bolton defender was one of the very few last signings made by Arsene Wenger. The English defender showed promise under Wenger and Emery however has failed to get a consistent run of games in the team apart from last season.
Consistent injury issues have been the main barrier to his development. At 25-years of age, the defender is still looking out of touch and does not possess the ball-playing quality Arteta demands in his backline. He has not started any games under the new manager.
Now Arteta probably thinks he can easily get an upgrade. Holding was signed for only £2 million and now selling him in Summer could hand Arteta a profit.
Shkodran Mustafi
The German defender was a fringe player under former manager Emery Unai at the start of the season however now has come a long way under Arteta. The German probably is the most improved player in the side and his partnership with David Luiz is the reason behind Arsenal's improved backline and gradual advancement in results.
However, he is still one of those names in the side who makes unnecessary mistakes and seems utterly clueless at times. He only has one year left in his deal and the safe option now could be selling him while his stock is high. His exit should allow Arsenal to produce funds necessary to make a move for a more well-established self.
Sokratis
The Greek international was brought in last summer to solve the frailties at the back and somehow he lived up to the standard last season. However, this term he probably has been the worst player in an Arsenal shirt. Instead of cementing the backline he’s only compounded the problem and has looked erratic, error-prone, void of reliance and entirely clueless every time he is on the pitch.
The 31-year-old is not great with the ball nor has a calm presence on the field. His exit should be a decisive action towards reconstructing the entire backline, from both a financial and a sporting aspect.