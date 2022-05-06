Arteta signs two-year contract extension at Arsenal

London, May 6: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a two-year contract extension at Emirates Stadium.
Arteta's previous deal – signed when he was appointed in 2019 – ran until the end of next season. He is now set to stay at Arsenal until 2025.
The Spaniard, who won the FA Cup twice as a player with the club, led the Gunners to Wembley glory in 2019-20.
Progress has since been steady, with Arsenal now in pole position to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, when Arsene Wenger was still in charge.
With four games of the season remaining, Arsenal are fourth, two points ahead of rivals Tottenham, who they play next week.
After signing his new deal, Arteta said: "I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today.
"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke], he could see the club at the same point, and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it.
"So, everything that he's said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered.
"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.
"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."
Arteta's extension was announced alongside a new deal for Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall.
Eidevall, appointed ahead of this season, has guided Arsenal to second in the Women's Super League – a point behind leaders Chelsea ahead of the final round of matches this weekend – and has signed an extension until 2024.