Arteta wants Odegaard either on loan or permanently next year: A good move for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, March 19: Martin Odegaard has been steadily excelling since moving to the Emirates Stadium on loan in January and as per rumours, manager Mikel Arteta has been quite impressed with the performance. He is currently contracted with the Gunners until the end of the campaign, but Arteta wants to extend it with a loan or permanent deal whichever is more lenient
Odegaard's season so far
The Norwegian struggled to make his mark with Real Madrid during the first half of the current campaign despite enjoying an impressive season on loan at Real Sociedad last season. But his move to north London now seems to have handed him a new lifeline. He was signed in to help fill the creativity left by Mesut Ozil. Emile Smith Rowe although had played in the number 10 role but his recent injury knocks opened the door for the Norwegian to take over the central attacking role in Arsenal’s starting XI.
In recent weeks, he has been thrust into Arsenal's starting XI and he has repaid the trust with some formidable display. In his last three starts for Arsenal, he has scored twice, winning twice and scoring seven times. With Odegaard slowly continue to prove his worth, Arteta has apparently his heart set on extending his stay at the Emirates.
Transfer Situation
Arsenal are likely to open talks over a permanent deal very soon with the 23-year-old also interested in extending his stay in London. Real Madrid would not stand in the way of a permanent transfer as they would be happy to generate further fund for the summer window. But if they fail to negotiate terms as per rumours, Arsenal could offer another option: a one-year loan deal during the 2021/22 season with an obligation to buy clause included.
A good move for all parties involved?
Odegaard wants regular first-team opportunities and at Madrid, he may not get that. But at Arsenal, he looks to have won the trust of Arteta and could be the main candidate dictating the midfield alongside Smith Rowe for the first team. Furthermore, Arsenal need squad strength in every department and in that case, his prolonged stay at Emirates could certainly make sense. There's little doubt that he would be an excellent permanent addition to Arteta's squad.