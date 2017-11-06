Asensio puts Real's campaign back on track

Madrid, November 6: Striker Marco Asensio scored a stunning second-half goal as Real Madrid put their troubles behind them by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas in La Liga.
Casemiro opened the scoring for the Spanish champions in the first half before Asensio and Isco scored after the break to give Real their first win in three games in all competitions.
It was a nervy opening by Madrid, who struggled to break down their lowly opponents, but once the unmarked Casemiro headed home in the 41st minute after 21-year-old Asensio's corner was flicked into his path it was plain sailing.
There appeared little danger when the ball fell to Asensio outside the box after 56 minutes but he thundered an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner.
Isco then rounded off the scoring with a sweeping move on the break 15 minutes from time.
As the La Liga goes into international break, the win took Real above neighbours Atletico, who also have 23 points, on goal difference into third spot, four off Valencia and eight adrift of Barcelona, who both won on Saturday.
Las Palmas remain second-bottom on six points.
With the champions trailing league leaders Barcelona by eight points and a trip to Atletico Madrid coming up after the international break, Real Madrid will be hoping to close the gap.
Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi who made his record 600th appearance for the club against Sevilla remains La Liga's leading scorer with 12 goals.
La Liga will resume on November 17 with Girona taking on Real Sociedad.