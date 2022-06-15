Three clubs that could sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer

Bengaluru, June 15: Real Madrid right-winger Marco Asensio is reportedly heading towards the exit door in the summer transfer window and could become the subject of a bidding war between several clubs.
The Spaniard hasn’t been able to regain top form following his serious knee injury in 2019.
He although has shown glimpses of talent but his impact on the first team has withered away recently. Considering Real Madrid's first-team competition right now, the Spaniard could well struggle to break in regularly.
Asensio has one year left to run on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and while Real Madrid would prefer the 26-year-old to sign a new deal but they acknowledge they may not tempt the player to sign an extension.
As per reports, the player has better offers from the market which is more than Madrid's proposal. Moreover, Asensio is only likely to extend his stay in the Spanish capital if he is given first-team guarantee by Carlo Ancelotti which is difficult to envision.
As a result, a separation could be in the offing. The player could be available for a fee of around €40m and if so the Spaniard will have some of these top admirers vouching for his signature:
1. AC Milan
Milan legend and director Paolo Maldini reportedly wants to sign Asensio and has called Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti over signing him. Asensio could be a sensible option for Milan who are looking for upgrades over Alexis Saelemaekers, Samu Castillejo and Junior Messias. Milan are back to being a force to be reckoned with again after winning the Serie A last season and are well-positioned to compete for major trophies now. Considering the Spaniard agrees term and transfer fee is agreed upon, this could well be a perfect move for the 26-year-old.
2. Arsenal
Arsenal were linked with a move for the 26-year-old last summer, but nothing transpired. But it seems the Gunners are reportedly reviewing the possibility of making a bid for him in summer again. Arteta is reportedly exploring the market for a right-winger with unsettled Nicolas Pepe almost sure to leave the club this summer. Asensio could be his replacement or even could be an upgrade on many of their players in terms of goal-scoring. If the price is right, Arsenal could well make good efforts signing him.
3. Juventus
The Old Lady ended another season with disappointment after just a top-four finish. Massimiliano Allegri is looking for a massive rebuild this summer and following the departure of Paulo Dybala and Dejan Kulusevski, he has prioritised singing a wide attacker to the team. The Italian has been a big admirer of Asensio and earlier tried to get him on board. If rumours are to be believed they could make an offer again this summer. Signing the Real Madrid star would be an excellent next step towards building a young and capable squad.