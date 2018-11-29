Football

Ashley Cole offered a return to English football; LA Galaxy plots to re-sign star on a cheaper deal

By
Bengaluru, Nov 29: Former Chelsea and Engish defender Ashley Cole has been offered a way back to English football by championship sides after his spells with MLS LA Galaxy ended last week.

The 37-year-old left-back was released by LA Galaxy at the end of their 2018 season after they decided not to extend his deal which included a pay-rise.

Now reports claim that the retired English defender has been offered a way to English football with several championship sides eager to sign him for a free transfer. The veteran defender was on a payroll of mere £10,000-a-week with the MLS side and looking at the finances, most of the lower tier teams would be happy to offer him that money to get his experience in return.

Cole reportedly already has offers from sides like Derby County and Aston Villa to come back to England while his former side Chelsea where he won league twice, has offered him a chance to join the academy ranks to begin his coaching career.

However, reportedly the defender is not looking to leave the US given there are still options in MLS. The veteran left-back is believed to be well adjusted to the lavishing lifestyle of the US and could be tempted to stay, despite a diminished salary and potential offers to return to England.

Looking at the enthusiasm of the defender, his former side LA Galaxy have reportedly now put up a new offer to him, half of his previous wages. But he might still stay for he and his family are both well settled in Los Angeles.

Cole was one of the eight players to be released by the side following the completion of the 2018 season. Galaxy finished seventh in the conference this term and failed to qualify for a playoff spot.

KL Rahul comes under scrutiny
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
