Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Cole released by LA Galaxy

By Opta
Ashley Cole
LA Galaxy have declined to exercise Ashley Cole's option for next season and he has been released after three campaigns with the club

Los Angeles, November 27: Former England international Ashley Cole has been released by MLS side LA Galaxy.

After failing to make the MLS Cup play-offs, finishing seventh in the Western Conference, Galaxy confirmed in a statement they had not exercised their option to re-sign Cole for the 2019 campaign.

Cole has been released alongside Michael Ciani, Brian Sylvestre, Ariel Lassiter, Sheanon Williams, Rolf Feltscher, Baggio Hrustic and Servando Carrasco.

Cole, who was capped 107 times by England, signed for Galaxy in 2016 having enjoyed a successful career in Europe with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BRN 1 - 2 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue