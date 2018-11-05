Ashley Young blasts vile and disrespectful troll who wished he was on tragic Leicester helicopter

Football

By
London, Nov 5: Manchester United defender Ashley Young has lashed out at a fan over an online troll in relation to the recent Leicester City helicopter tragedy.

The 33-year-old was criticised by a Twitter user during United's Bournemouth encounter who claimed he preferred Young had been a victim of the Leicester helicopter tragedy which occurred last week.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha alongside Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz when the Thai billionaire's helicopter crashed last Saturday after Leicester's draw with West Ham.

The accident shook the football world and since then the football fraternity have come forward showering tributes at every Premier League match over the weekend - through black armbands and a minute's silence.

United's fixture against Bournemouth also paid tribute to the owner last weekend and Young also was involved in the game as the Red Devils. But certainly, one young fan was unimpressed by the England international's display over the weekend who chose to aim a vile comment in relation to the tragedy.

A twitter handler named @AaronRobertson9 posted: 'Ashley Young embarrassing, wouldn't of minded him on that helicopter.'

That soon drawn attraction of the 33-year-old following the game and the player did not shy away from lashing out at the personnel, insisting the comments made by him certainly is 'vile and disrespectful'.

Young tweeted regarding the comment: 'I can take all the abuse you can throw at me but this is vile and disrespectful.'

Meanwhile, Leicester City squad, along with their manager Claude Puel following their 1-0 win over Cardiff at the weekend, travelled to Thailand to pay their respects to their late owner. The funeral programme of the late King Power owner Srivaddhanaprabha will take place throughout the week and the Leicester player is understood to attend the ceremony on Sunday and Monday before returning to the UK on Tuesday after paying homage.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
