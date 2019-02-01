Football

Ashley Young to snub Inter to prolong Manchester United stay

By
Manchester United veteran Ashley Youngs contract expires in June 2019
Bengaluru, February 1: Manchester United veteran Ashley Young is close to agreeing a one year extension at Old Trafford, turning down the opportunity to sign for Serie A club Inter, according to reports.

The 33-year-old's deal is due to expire in the summer and the Italian giants were said to be circling around him with a view to capture him on free.

But as per the latest reports, United have made a number of offers to Young's representatives after the defender impressed caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are now close to a breakthrough to frustrate Inter Milan.

The England international had demanded a two-year deal to which Inter agreed, but United have reportedly only lined up a one-year extension as they are now reluctant to give longer deals to anyone over the age of 30.

Young has been a mainstay in the United squad for the last four years under three different managers and Solskjaer recently heaped high praise on the winger who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011.

He was signed for £16million and has been an effective servant for the side helping United win the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his Old Trafford career.

Young has captained United for the majority of this season and has enjoyed spells as a first-teamer at right-back and left-back starting 22 times for United, while only Shaw, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof have managed to make more appearances.

United are trying to tie up the futures of their out-of-contract players and the 33-year-old Young is one of nine United players whose contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira and Antonio Valencia all have only six months remaining on their contract and could all leave the club if fresh terms are not agreed.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
