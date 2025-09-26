India To Face Pakistan For First Time In Asia Cup Final, How Many Times IND Faced PAK In Summit Clashes Of Major Competitions?

Football Unai Emery Optimistic About Aston Villa's Potential In Europa League Following Bologna Victory Unai Emery is hopeful for Aston Villa's Europa League journey after their recent win against Bologna. Despite a tough start in the Premier League, he believes the team can compete effectively in Europe. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Aston Villa's manager, Unai Emery, is optimistic about the team's prospects in the Europa League this season. They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Bologna, thanks to John McGinn's goal. Despite a challenging start in the Premier League, where they have yet to secure a win in five matches and sit 18th on the table, this European success offers hope.

Villa's recent triumph marks only the second time they've won their opening game of a major European campaign in consecutive seasons. The last instance was during the 1981-82 and 1982-83 European Cup seasons. Emery, who has won this competition four times, is confident that his team can compete effectively. "This year I am positive, excited and motivated for the Europa League," he stated.

The team has not claimed a trophy in three decades. Emery emphasised the importance of aiming for trophies: "We need to try to be contenders for some trophies." Last season, Villa reached the semi-finals of the Conference League and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Villa Park has become a fortress for Aston Villa in Europe, as they remain unbeaten in seven home matches. This streak is their second-best home run in European competitions. Emery appreciates the strong support from fans: "At home, I felt always here... we were strong and confident."

Ollie Watkins' recent form has been under scrutiny after missing a penalty against Bologna. He has now missed three of his last five penalties for Villa outside shoot-outs. Despite these struggles, Watkins showed promise by having more shots than any other player after coming off the bench.

Watkins' Performance Under Review

Emery defended Watkins' efforts: "He worked today, and this is the first step to recover his confidence." Watkins had eight touches in the box and accumulated an expected goals (xG) value of 0.9. Emery believes that regaining confidence is crucial for Watkins' performance improvement.

The manager added that Watkins created opportunities and played well despite not scoring. "He played a good match, not enough because he didn't score," said Emery. The focus remains on rebuilding his confidence through consistent performances.

Aston Villa aims to build on their European success by securing their first league win when they face Fulham on Sunday. This upcoming match presents an opportunity for them to improve their standing in domestic competitions while maintaining momentum in Europe.