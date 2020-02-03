Aston Villa fan Tom Hanks celebrates 'win', four weeks before Carabao Cup final

Paris, February 3: Tom Hanks attracted attention on social media after the Aston Villa supporter posted a tweet appearing to celebrate the English side's League Cup triumph - a month before the final.
The two-time Oscar-winning actor has long said he is a fan of the Birmingham club.
"Aston Villa took the Carabao Cup! Up the Villa! Hanx," the 63-year-old wrote, referencing the sponsors name for the tournament.
Aston Villa beat Leicester on Tuesday (January 28) to reach the final, where they will face holders and red-hot favourites Manchester City at Wembley on March 1.
Premature speculation? https://t.co/YWOqkvJsm5— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 2, 2020
"Premature speculation?," tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker in response.
Hanks will turn his focus back to films next weekend, when he will be hoping to win a third Academy Award after being nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood".