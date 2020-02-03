Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aston Villa fan Tom Hanks celebrates 'win', four weeks before Carabao Cup final

By Pti

Paris, February 3: Tom Hanks attracted attention on social media after the Aston Villa supporter posted a tweet appearing to celebrate the English side's League Cup triumph - a month before the final.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor has long said he is a fan of the Birmingham club.

"Aston Villa took the Carabao Cup! Up the Villa! Hanx," the 63-year-old wrote, referencing the sponsors name for the tournament.

Aston Villa beat Leicester on Tuesday (January 28) to reach the final, where they will face holders and red-hot favourites Manchester City at Wembley on March 1.

"Premature speculation?," tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker in response.

Hanks will turn his focus back to films next weekend, when he will be hoping to win a third Academy Award after being nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood".

More ASTON VILLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BOR 0 - 0 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue