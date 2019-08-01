Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aston Villa sign Heaton from Burnley

By Opta
Tom Heaton becomes Aston Villas 11th signing since their promotion back to the Premier League
Tom Heaton becomes Aston Villa's 11th signing since their promotion back to the Premier League

Birmingham, August 1: Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley for a reported fee of £8million.

The England international joins Dean Smith's side following 200 appearances in all competitions in six seasons with the Clarets.

"I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa," Smith told the club's website.

"He's done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "Quite simply a situation arose this summer, where he is in the final year of his contract, there was contact from Aston Villa and I believe he has been offered a very good contract for him and his family.

"It's a very good fee for a very good player, but who is 33 with 10 months left on a contract, which has to be balanced up.

"For me, more on the personal side, Tom is a fantastic bloke, a fantastic player and my first ever signing at Burnley Football Club."

Heaton becomes Villa's 11th signing since their promotion back to the Premier League.

Jota, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Douglas Luiz have all moved to Villa Park alongside Heaton for a reported combined fee of £110m.

Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also expected to join the club.

More ASTON VILLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rohit eye big records in WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue