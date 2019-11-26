Aston Villa target Liverpool forward - A good move?

Bengaluru, November 26: Aston Villa have had a mixed bag so far in the Premier League since their return to the top flight of English football. The Villans currently lie 15th with 14 points in 13 games and desperately need to pick up their game if they want to survive at the end of the season.
Dean Smith's side are reportedly preparing a January loan move for young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster as they look to bolster their options up front.
The 19-year-old is expected to be allowed to go out on loan by Liverpool and Aston Villa are looking to ensure that they land the promising striker. English forward has made two appearances for the Reds this season, both of them in the League Cup. However, he is yet to score his first senior goal.
Liverpool are stacked with options up front making Brewster's first-team chances look really limited. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are among the best combo in the world.
Plus, there are options like Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri who are all ahead of Brewster in the pecking order. So, it would be a wise move for Brewster if he leaves Liverpool on a short-term deal.
Brewster is a player with a lot of potential but needs playing time and first-team exposure in order to do justice to all his quality. And, that seems very unlikely to happen if he stays at Liverpool.
A move to Aston Villa could be beneficial for his career where he could get Premier League experience. The Villans have scored just 17 goals so far this campaign and are in desperate need for a player who can help them get more goals.
At youth level, Brewster has been a complete sensation be it for Liverpool or England.
The youngster suffered a career-threatening injury last season which slowed his progression but he is still just 19 years of age and sky is the limit for him. A loan to Aston Villa who are struggling for goals, could be a great move for the youngster's career.
Liverpool also seemingly have big hopes from Brewster but have been unable to offer him much chances. The Reds also should be more than happy if their promising youngster moves on loan to get Premier League exposure and come back much more matured.