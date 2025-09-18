Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch SL vs AFG Match 11 in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge Unai Emery calls on Aston Villa to maintain their efforts as they prepare for a match against Sunderland. The team seeks their first league goal this season after a difficult start. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Aston Villa are set to face Sunderland on Sunday, hoping to secure their first win of the season. Villa, who have not visited the Stadium of Light since the 2017-18 season, recently exited the EFL Cup after losing to Brentford in a penalty shoot-out. Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League, Villa have drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches without scoring a goal.

Unai Emery remains optimistic despite recent setbacks. "We lost but I want to keep going, to keep improving things, giving some players minutes we need to add in the squad," he stated after Tuesday's defeat. Emery emphasised the importance of hard work with new players joining recently and aims for progress similar to what was shown against Brentford.

Sunderland have had a promising start, earning seven points from their first four games. Last weekend, they held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, thanks to Robin Roefs' excellent performance in goal. Sunderland aim to maintain this level of discipline as they seek their third consecutive home win in the top flight for the first time since 1965-66.

Regis Le Bris acknowledged Aston Villa as a formidable opponent. "[Aston Villa are] another tough challenge at home," said Le Bris. "We will prepare for this game properly. I hope we will be at the level."

Wilson Isidor has been instrumental for Sunderland, scoring in both home league games this season. He aims to match Darren Bent's record by scoring in three consecutive home matches. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is crucial for Aston Villa against promoted teams, having contributed 12 goals in his last nine such encounters.

Despite his impressive record against newly promoted sides, Watkins has yet to score this season. Last year, he netted 17 goals across all competitions under Emery's guidance.

Historical Context and Match Prediction

Sunderland's recent history against Villa is unfavourable, with only one win in their last 12 league meetings. However, that victory came in January 2016 when they won 3-1. In contrast, Aston Villa completed a double over Sunderland during the 2017-18 Championship campaign.

Villa have an unbeaten streak against newly promoted teams under Emery's leadership, winning 12 and drawing three out of 15 matches. Their last loss against such opposition was under Steven Gerrard at Fulham.

Statistical Insights

Sunderland have been efficient with their chances this season, converting five goals from nine shots on target. Only Arsenal surpass them with a higher conversion rate from attempts on target (64% compared to Sunderland's 56%).

The probability of an Aston Villa win stands at 55.3%, while Sunderland has a 22.5% chance of victory according to Opta statistics.