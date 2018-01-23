At this moment I am 100 percent at Bayern: Vidal

Bengaluru, January 23: Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has ruled out the possibility of a January exit amidst his link with Manchester United and Chelsea, however, remained coy on his Bavarian future for the next season.
Bayern last week signed Leon Goretzka on a Bosman transfer for free and he will join them in the Summer. And the young German's signature now has hinted that the defending German champions are ready to let the Chilean go in the next Summer as the German's arrival is likely to push Vidal further down into the pecking order of Jupp Heynckes squad.
Seeing this possibility, reportedly both Manchester United and Chelsea enquired about the player's availability and some transfer gossips were doing the rounds.
But manager Jupp Heynckes stated that Bayern will not sell anyone in the January window, effectively quashing the links for now. And following Bayern's match against Werder Bremen on Sunday which they won 4-2, the 30-year-old also ruled out the possible exit in January as he insisted that he is looking for Champions league competition. However he refused to comment on his future beyond the end of the season.
"I'm still here until June and I'm happy," said Vidal. "I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens. At this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams ."
Vidal this season has started only in 12 matches in the Bundesliga as he played mostly as a second fiddle midfielder but has registered five goals and two assists to his name.
He joined Bayern from Italian giants Juventus in 2015 and since then has made 73 appearances for the side, scoring total 13 goals in the process in Bundesliga.