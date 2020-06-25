Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atalanta 3-2 Lazio: Gasperini's thrill-seekers blow hole in Biancocelesti Scudetto bid

By Dom Farrell
Jose Luis Palomino
Argentinian centre-back Jose Luis Palomino was the unlikely match-winner for Atalanta.

London, June 25: Lazio suffered a damaging blow to their Serie A title hopes after letting a 2-0 lead slip in a dramatic 2-3 defeat to Atalanta.

Argentinian centre-back Jose Luis Palomino was the unlikely match-winner, heading home a right-wing corner from countryman Papu Gomez 10 minutes from time.

Juventus' 2-0 win at Bologna on Tuesday opened up a four-point gap at the summit and Lazio wasted no time in trying to craft a response – racing into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Bologna 0-2 Juventus: Ronaldo scores as normal service resumes for champions

A rapid break panicked Marten de Roon into putting Manuel Lazzari's cross into his own net and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic whipped home a wonderful 25-yard effort.

1
2021316

Atalanta, who remain six points ahead of Roma in the final Champions League qualification place, applied mounting pressure as the first half progressed and a muscular header from Robin Gosens on the end of Hans Hateboer's cross reduced the arrears.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Ruslan Malinovskiy and Berat Djimsiti both went close in the opening stages of the second period, before the former produced a stunning equaliser – thundering into the top-right corner from outside the box after Lazio failed to fully clear a 66th-minute corner.

Another set-piece would prove their downfall and Atalanta looked the most likely team to add to the scoreline thereafter, with the mercurial Gomez and substitute Luis Muriel nearly dishing out further punishment as Lazio laboured, sapped of their earlier verve.

Simone Inzaghi's men must find a response when they welcome Fiorentina to the capital this weekend, by which point Juve might have extended their lead to seven points by beating Lecce on Friday.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
June 25: When Kapil's Devils' won WC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue