Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies at 19 after suffering brain aneurysm

Atalanta, May 11: Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the Serie A club have confirmed.
Rinaldi suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was taken to hospital.
Legnano, the Serie D club where the player was on loan, described the news as "a sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine".
Club president Giovanni Munafo said: "Andrea came to training and first came to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.
"[He was] an extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family."
Rinaldi joined Atalanta's youth system at the age of 13 and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa with the Under-17 side in 2016.
"That kind smile of yours will always stay alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you," Atalanta said in a statement.
We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of AC Legnano player, Andrea Rinaldi. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones
Apprendiamo con dolore la notizia della prematura scomparsa di Andrea Rinaldi. Il nostro pensiero va alla sua famiglia e a tutto l’AC Legnano— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2020