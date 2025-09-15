Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

IND vs PAK: 'We stand by with victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack': Suryakumar Yadav dedicates Win to Armed Forces

Football Atalanta And Sassuolo Achieve First Wins In Serie A As Udinese Remains Unbeaten Atalanta secured their first Serie A victory with a 4-1 win over Lecce, while Sassuolo edged Lazio 1-0. Udinese maintained their unbeaten record with a win against Pisa. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Atalanta secured their first win of the Serie A season with a 4-1 triumph over Lecce, thanks to Charles De Ketelaere's two goals. Giorgio Scalvini and Nicola Zalewski also found the net, showcasing a dominant display from Ivan Juric's team. The match at Gewiss Stadium saw Scalvini open the scoring in the 37th minute with a header from Zalewski's corner.

De Ketelaere's performance was pivotal, as he scored twice to help Atalanta claim victory. His first goal came six minutes after halftime, following an assist from Mario Pasalic and Nikola Krstovic. Later, he capitalised on a defensive error by Jamil Siebert to score his second goal, sealing the win for Atalanta.

Zalewski contributed significantly to the team's success. He not only assisted Scalvini's goal but also scored himself in the 70th minute with an impressive solo effort. Earlier in the match, he had hit the crossbar with a powerful free-kick.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Sassuolo earned their first points of the season by narrowly defeating Lazio 1-0. Aster Vranckx initially received a red card for a tackle on Nicolo Rovella, but VAR overturned it. Tarik Muharemovic's header led to Alieu Fadera scoring the decisive goal 20 minutes before full-time.

Udinese continued their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Pisa. Iker Bravo scored early in the match at Arena Garibaldi, taking advantage of a loose ball to beat goalkeeper Adrian Semper.

Lazio's Struggles Continue

Lazio faced difficulties as they lost their first two away games of the Serie A season for the second consecutive year. They failed to score in back-to-back away matches for the first time since May 2021, highlighting their struggles on the road this campaign.

De Ketelaere's impact at Atalanta has been significant since joining last year. His latest brace brings him closer to Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic, who have each scored multiple goals in six matches during this period.

Konan N'Dri managed to score a consolation goal for Lecce with a long-range strike. However, it was not enough to change the outcome of the match against Atalanta.