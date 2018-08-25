ATK in ISL opener vs Kerala Blasters on Sept 29; Bengaluru FC vs champs Chennaiyin FC on matchday 2

Football

Chennaiyin FC will begin their title defence at the venue they won it - at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium against Bengaluru FC - on September 30
Bengaluru, August 25: The Indian Super League (ISL) announced the fixtures for the fifth season until the mid-season break, with a new look ATK - two-time champions, renewing their seasonal rivalry against Kerala Blasters on Saturday, September 29, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

The ISL 2018/19, featuring 12 rounds and 59 games will see last season's runners-up Bengaluru FC host champions Chennaiyin FC on September 30 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The upcoming season will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (October 8-16 2018/November 12-20 2018), and one, starting from December 17 2018 for the Indian national team's preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in UAE. The fixtures for 2019 will be announced on a later date.

The ISL has also moved away from double headers on weekend this season, while the kick-off for all the matches is 7.30 pm IST instead of 8 pm.

The schedule for the first phase of the ISL will see Bengaluru play 11 games till the middle of December. During the first phase, BFC will play six home games while travelling away five times.

After the opening game against Chennaiyin, Bengaluru will host Jamshedpur FC (Oct 7) before travelling to FC Pune City (Oct 22) post the first FIFA international break. A home game against ATK (Oct 31) a week later will be followed by back-to-back away games against Kerala Blasters (Nov 5) and FC Goa (Nov 22) around the second FIFA International break.

Delhi Dynamos (Nov 26) and Pune (Nov 30) will visit the Kanteerava Stadium for successive home games, before the Blues travel to NorthEast United (Dec 5) in the first week of December. After a home game against Mumbai City (Dec 9) and an away clash against ATK (Dec 13), the Blues will go into the mid-season break.

Three of Bengaluru's six home games will be played on Sundays, while the one game each on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

