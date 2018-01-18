ATK sign up three new players

Bengaluru, January 18: Two times Indian Super League winners ATK have released three players from the squad, including two foreigners just to recruit the same number of new faces into the side.
The Kolkata based side have released foreigners Njazi Kuqi and Jussi Jaaskelainen and Indian player Augustin Fernandes from the squad and instead signed up former Birmingham and Bristol City winger David Cotterill, former Port Vale and Tampa Bay Rowdies Northern Irish forward Martin Paterson and former Delhi Dynamos goalkeeper Soram Poirei as replacements.
Finnish striker Kuqi failed to make an impact as he scored only one goal from six appearances whereas Jaaskelainen made just one appearance for the side being the deputy of Indian goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.
Seeing the situation, ATK coach Teddy Sheringham decided to let go of two of them and instead signed forward Paterson who is a former player of English Premier League side Burnley and 30-year-old winger David Cotterill who has played for the Wales national team and last played for Birmingham City in December before being released with 15 goals to his name in 109 appearances.
As the second choice keeper Jaaskelainen's replacement, they have signed former Bengaluru FC and Shillong Lajong keeper Soram Poirei who has the previous experience of ISL with Delhi Dynamos in 2016.
All three new signings expressed their delight after their arrival to their new side and expressed they are ready to take the challenge to steer up their team to the top again.
"It is an honour to play for ATK. Kolkata has hosted the biggest teams and players in the past and has a rich footballing history. To play for the two-time ISL champion is a challenge which I am excited to take on," said Cotterill.
Paterson also suggested he will look to score goals to help the team and inspire them to reach the play-off whereas the former Delhi Dynamos keeper Poirei said he is looking forward to participating in ISL again.
Paterson said: "I look forward to score goals for ATK and hopefully help the team in qualifying for the playoffs. We all know the pressure that comes for playing for the two-time ISL Champions. I hope to enthral my fans and deliver with my performances,"
"I am excited to once again play in Indian Super League under ATK this season. I will back my team with my support and qualities," Poirei was quoted as saying.
ATK are currently struggling to challenge even for a playoff spot, placed 7th with 12 points from 9 games, adrift of four points of fourth-placed FC Goa.