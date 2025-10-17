English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Manchester United Women Triumph 1-0 Over Atletico Madrid In Tense UWCL Match

In a tense Women's Champions League match, Manchester United Women secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Fridolina Rolfo's stunning volley proved decisive as both teams ended with ten players following red cards for Dominique Janssen and Alexia Fernandez.

By
Manchester United secured a tense 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Women's Champions League. The match saw both teams reduced to ten players, with Dominique Janssen receiving a straight red card before half-time and Alexia Fernandez getting a second yellow in the 74th minute. Fridolina Rolfo scored the decisive goal with a superb volley past Lola Gallardo midway through the first half.

Ella Toone's awkward header set up Rolfo, who expertly finished at the near post. As United seemed poised to dominate, Janssen's yellow card for a challenge on Gio Garbelini was upgraded to red after a VAR review. Despite having an advantage, Atletico struggled against Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who made six crucial saves, including two from Luany and strong attempts by Silvia Lloris and Lauren Leal.

United Women Defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0

After Alexia Fernandez was sent off for a late foul on Leah Galton, Manchester United managed to hold their lead until the final whistle. Melvine Malard nearly doubled the score but missed the target. The game marked Manchester United's first encounter with Atletico Madrid and was notable as Atletico's first home loss against an English team in the Women's Super League.

The match statistics revealed that Atletico generated 1.41 expected goals (xG) compared to United's 1.0, largely due to United's early red card. In the first half, United took eight shots, accumulating 0.8 xG against Atletico's 0.32 xG from fewer attempts. This fixture was Atletico's sixth against an English side, having previously won two and drawn three of five matches.

Atletico had been formidable against Women's Super League teams before this match, losing only once in their previous six encounters. However, this defeat marked their first home loss to such opposition (W1 D2). Despite their efforts, they couldn't break through United's defence effectively enough to change the outcome.

Story first published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 0:44 [IST]
