Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Three talking points

Bengaluru, September 28: Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in the Champions League Group stage.
Substitute Batshuayi tapped home from close range with the last kick of the game from Marcos Alonso's cross.
The Blues fell behind to a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty despite having the better of the first half when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez at a corner.
But Chelsea, who hit the post through Eden Hazard in the opening stages, again impressed after the interval and were rewarded when Alvaro Morata equalised with his fourth goal in five days.
Here are the talking points from the game-
Morata once again showed that he is a player for the big occasions
Morata, since his time at Juventus has always fired in the bigger games and he was once again superb for Chelsea last night.
Morata fired a couple of early efforts wide and saw a good header saved by Jan Oblak, but his finest contributions came in his hold up play.
The Spaniard, who was fiercely whistled and jeered by Atletico fans for his Madrid past, teed up Hazard, who hit the post, and was the glue that held many of Chelsea’s attacking moves together.
Chelsea are truly back where they belong
The Blues made their Champions League return against Qarabag, but the 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge was a 'soft launch’ for their campaign. Nights like these are what make the Champions League, for better and for worse.
An early test like this will likely help Chelsea to get their eye in. If there were any doubts over whether the English champions are contenders on their return to the competition, this should help dispel them.
Atletico need Costa badly
Angel Correa impressed individually against Chelsea, giving Marcos Alonso a difficult night, but he found it hard to link-up with his team-mates.
The Argentine forward is making a good fist of being Antoine Griezmann’s partner this season, but his limitations show in matches as big as these.
Diego Costa will return to action in January and Atletico have to get him as fit as possible before then, after completing the striker’s signing from Chelsea.