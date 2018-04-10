Atletico Madrid news: Coach Diego Simeone to stay; Fernando Torres to leave

Bengaluru, April 10: Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shrugged off the rumours about his departure from the La Liga side and stated he will remain at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.
Following a dry start in the season, grapevine said the 47-year-old Argentine could leave the side and clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea have already enquired about his availability.
But with Atletico in pole position to finish second to Barcelona in La Liga after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu and well on their way to the semi-final of the Europa League, Simeone has suggested that he wants to continue seeing improvements from his Atletico side and wishes to stay at the club to see it grow.
"I want the club to keep improving and that's why I'm staying because I think we can keep growing," Simeone told beIN Sports. "I try to do everything possible so that everyone who grows the club stays. We work to improve the team, and whenever the team improves, the club will improve."
Simeone has won the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League during his seven-year spell as Atletico manager and has also twice finished as Champions League runners-up to rivals Real Madrid.
He will next face Sporting Lisbon in an Europa League quarterfinal second leg midweek. Atletico will look to defend their 2-0 lead over the Portuguese side from quarter-final first leg.
On the other hand, Atletico legend Fernando Torres has revealed that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Torres made a return to his boyhood club in 2014 from AC Milan and signed a permanent contract with them later that year. However, it was rumoured that the Spanish striker could leave the capital for a big money move to the Mexican league. But the 33-year-old poured cold water on the rumours then and decided to remain in Spain and agreed to sign a new contract with the Madrid based side for another year.
However, for the last one year, the striker has found opportunities hard to come by and now El Nino has announced he will leave the club after this season. Torres has scored 35 goals in his second spell for Atletico.
The club too has confirmed the news. The club president has claimed that Torres will receive a guard of honour during Atletico's final home game of the season.
