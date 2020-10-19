Diego Costa thigh injury confirmed ahead of Atleti's trip to Bayern

Madrid, October 19: Diego Costa is set to miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich after suffering a left thigh injury.
Atleti striker Costa partnered Luis Suarez in attack against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday (October 17) but had to be substituted in the 50th minute of the 2-0 victory at the Balaidos.
The 32-year-old, whose only goal this season was in the 6-1 win over Granada in September, is not expected to feature in the trip to Champions League holders Bayern on Wednesday, though no time frame for his recovery was provided.
A statement published on Atleti's website on Monday read: "Diego Costa underwent tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra that confirmed he has suffered a muscle injury in the left thigh. The striker is pending response to treatment."
Costa managed just one shot on goal during his time on the pitch against Celta but boss Diego Simeone was impressed with his link-up play with Suarez, who reached 150 LaLiga goals with an early strike.
"I liked the mix of the two. The characteristics of the two allow them to play together," he said.
"They give us strength in attack, and presence and personality in the penalty area. It's one of the options the team has."