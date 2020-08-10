Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atletico reveal two positive COVID-19 tests ahead of Champions League clash

By John Skilbeck

Madrid, August 10: Atletico Madrid have announced two cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the club ahead of their Champions League trip to Lisbon.

The Spanish outfit did not disclose the identity of the individuals or specify whether they were members of Diego Simeone's playing squad.

In a club statement, Atletico said all first-team players, and everyone connected with the club who intended to travel to Lisbon, underwent coronavirus tests on Saturday (August 8).

That was in line with UEFA demands ahead of Atletico's quarter-final match against RB Leipzig, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday (August 13).

Lisbon will also stage the semi-finals and final of the competition.

"Among the results known today, two positives have appeared," Atletico said.

The club said both individuals concerned were now isolating at home, adding that health authorities in Spain and Portugal had been informed, along with UEFA, the Spanish and Portuguese football federations and Spain's National Sports Council.

Further coronavirus tests will have to take place and the results be known before the team can depart, with Atletico saying the two positives will mean their plans for training, along with travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital, would need to be adjusted.

"The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public," Atletico announced. "We also request the utmost respect for the identity of the two positive cases."

Atletico said they had been carrying out weekly tests on players and those closely connected with the first team since the end of the LaLiga season, with negatives for two successive weeks before the untimely positive results emerged.

More ATLETICO DE MADRID News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,153,010 | World - 19,795,077
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue