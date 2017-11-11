Atletico Madrid preparing a move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera

London, Nov 11: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Spanish side Atletico Madrid next season.
Diego Simeone allegedly wants to assemble his team's midfield around the midfielder replacing club captain Gabi and will move for the 28-year-old at the finish of this season, according to reports.
The midfielder earlier also has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the Summer but it is now believed that Diego Simeone's side too have joined the race and already held talks with the Spanish midfielder to which the 28-year-old has already said "yes".
Herrera is out of agreement with United next summer and unless he pens another new arrangement, there is a possibility that the midfielder can hold talks over a Bosman move in January and could be available for a free transfer in the next season.
Herrera was a key individual from Jose Mourinho's squad last season, where he inspired his team to a victory in both the League Cup and the Europa League. For his brilliant performance, he was also awarded the United's player of the year last season.
However, since the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, Herrera has seen playing time hard to come by and only has made five starts in the Premier League, that too after when Pogba and Fellaini got injured.
With World Cup on the horizon, the midfielder is reportedly not keen to continue with a secondary role and this situation has mostly opted him to choose for a better side where he can have more regular game time, which Simeone has reportedly assured him.
However, United are too said to be in talks with the Spaniard over a new contract since September and reportedly want to offer Herrera a £120,000 a week in the new deal. But no confirmation about the deal has yet surfaced.
Since Louis van Gaal's tenure, he's been phenomenal for the club whenever called upon. Be it from the start of the game or as a substitute he always has tried to deliver.
Now should the deal really happen, it would be a huge blow for Manchester United to lose such a vital and fan favourite player who has always shown his love for the club through and through.