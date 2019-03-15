Football

Aubameyang: Black Panther mask was for Gabon

By
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After scoring his second goal for Arsenal in the Europa League against Rennes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explained his celebration.

London, March 15: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said wearing a Black Panther mask after scoring a Europa League goal for Arsenal was a tribute to Gabon.

The striker claimed a brace and created another goal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Arsenal beat Rennes 3-0 to progress 4-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Gabon international Aubameyang opened the scoring in the fifth minute then settled nerves at Emirates Stadium with the Gunners' third goal in the second half.

And Aubameyang - who has previously celebrated goals with Batman and Spider-Man masks - had a special celebration up his sleeve, wearing Black Panther headgear from the Marvel superhero film.

"I needed the mask to represent me," Aubameyang said to BT Sport after his sixth brace of the season in all competitions.

"Black Panther...in Africa and Gabon we are called the Black Panthers so it represents me - that's it."

The second leg was a bad-tempered affair with four yellow cards shown to each side by referee Andris Treimanis.

"I think they were a bit nervous and angry as well," Aubameyang added. "But that's football and sometimes this happens.

"I missed two chances to close the game but, okay, most important we won today and we are all happy and proud."

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
