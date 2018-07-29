Aubameyang compares his speed to Mbappe, Salah and Ronaldo to improve his own

Bengaluru, July 29: Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he likes to compare his physical fitness and speed with the best players and promising youngsters around the globe in order to improve his game-play.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has established himself as a top forward in the world in the last couple of years and his progress has continued after he joined Arsenal in January. The Gabon international started his career as a winger but later was transformed as a forward to which the player has been since receiving plaudits.
The 29-year-old, in his six-month presence at Emirates, has registered 10 goals in just 12 Premier League starts and with is speed showing no sign of decreasing, the Gunners ace has now shared his secret of getting the improvement.
This team spirit is all down to Aubameyang. This guy's presence in the locker has been examplary. pic.twitter.com/w5JILYMlGA— Sensible Arsenal (@ArsenalSensible) July 28, 2018
While speaking at an event hosted by Arsenal’s new cyber protection partner, Acronis, Aubameyang suggested among all other aspects he particularly is fond of his speed and repeatedly compares himself with the speedsters like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in an order to improve his game.
"Speed, of course. Everybody knows about my speed. It's all my life," the Arsenal striker told The Straits Times without hesitation.
"I like to watch videos of my matches and training and read data about my speed and distance. That's important as it helps me improve every day.
"This year, at a training session, I did 37kmh. It's a good score. (Kylian) Mbappe did the same at the World Cup. I'm 29 now, so it's not bad (Mbappe is 19). I do look out for data on other players like (Mohamed) Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo."
Aubameyang also suggested he is eagerly looking forward to the new season under new boss Unai Emery and is eager to play with his attacking partners Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette again.
The last time that Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan played together, in Dortmund during the 2015-16 season, the striker and attacker shared an astonishing 59 goals and 31 assists between them.
The Gabon international was also seen brilliantly linking up with Lacazette in the latter half of the season. And as per Aubameyang, he wants to continue his goal scoring feat with their help and is targetting some silverware during the next season.
"I had a good partnership with Micki (Mkhitaryan) in the past and the same with him at Arsenal now," he added.
"It’s the same with (Alexandre) Lacazette also, I feel we are playing together very well. People were thinking we are two similar strikers but, so far, we have been playing good football together.
"I hope we will have a good season and win some titles. That’s the most important. Not for the moment, my life at Arsenal is just beginning. The team is much more important."