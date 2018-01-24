Aubameyang, Malcom, Laporte - Potential transfers that could happen this January

Bengaluru, January 24: This transfer window has already seen mega money moves as well as a sensational swap deal featuring Premier League boys Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.
It all started with Liverpool signing long time target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75million - highest fee paid for a defender. While, the Reds also lost their star player in Philippe Coutinho for a record £142million to Barcelona.
The biggest swap deal that happened in recent years also happened this January as Alexis Sanchez who was previously destined to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City made a surprise switch to rivals Manchester United from Arsenal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way.
There were other big boys who made their moves earlier in the month, with Chelsea finally landing Ross Barkley from Everton for £15million pounds, which of course is very cheap in the current market.
While at Goodison they signed Turkish international Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for £27million and England winger Theo Walcott from Arsenal for £20million.
The swap deal involves no transfer fee. #Arsenal were earlier asking up to £35million for their star forward. #Alexis7 #Mkhitaryan #ManUtd https://t.co/9lsN8aZEa4— myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) January 22, 2018
Well, that may not stop the spending for a few clubs. With the deadline for the window fast approching, lets take a look at few deals which can be brought over the line.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)
The pacey forward from Gabon seems to have gotten on the bad books with Borussia Dortmund chiefs and is reportedly on his way out of Germany with Arsenal the most likey destination for Aubameyang.
Recent reports suggest the Gunners could use French striker Olivier Giroud as a make-weight in any deal for the 28-year-old Aubameyang.
So, there is definitely some substance in this move and knowing Arsenal, there is every chance of the deal going either way. Plus there is also interest in the Gabonese forward from the far east in China.
BREAKING: Arsene Wenger confirms @Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. #SSN pic.twitter.com/hTS9JiiwVE— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018
Lucas Moura (PSG)
The Brazilian winger has gone far down the pecking order at Paris Saint Germain with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, plus the emergence of Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria.
The 25-year-old seems frustrated with the lack of opportunity in Parc de Prince and reportedly wants to move to resurrect his chance for Brazil's trip to Russia.
The talented playmaker has been linked with a move to Premier Clubs Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent days. But, there seems to be no geniune interest from any of the aforementioned clubs.
Liverpool, however, could sign him on a loan deal as a temporary replacement for his compatriot Coutinho.
Broken, Lucas Moura admits:— Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) January 22, 2018
"I have a feeling of disgust for my current situation at PSG, for the way I have been completely dropped. I thought that I had built a bond with the club, but seems like I was wrong." pic.twitter.com/Si67pDUgw6
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao)
The promising French centre back has been on the radar for many clubs, especially Manchester City who have reportedly activated his release clause of £57million and hope to complete the move by next week.
With the defence still out of sorts despite the summer overhaul, Pep Guardiola wants a centre back and has reportedly targetted Laporte from Athletic Club in Spain and wants to sign him on a five-year deal. If that deal goes through then a move for Jonny Evans will be off the City wish-list.
So, there is every chance of Arsenal, who also are after a defender in landing the Northern Irishman from West Bromwich Albion.
Man City are ready to activate Aymeric Laporte’s €65m buy-out clause this month. . pic.twitter.com/ByL7sPyeii— Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) January 23, 2018
Malcom (Bordeaux)
The rising star from Brazil is in the news off late after reported interest from Arsenal and north London rivals Tottenham. But, Bordeaux are reluctant to do any deal involving the winger this window.
There is also talk of Tottenham signing Malcom this window and loaning him back to the French club for rest of the season, which may then break the shackles and the move could happen.
There also reports that Malcom deal could play a huge role in Lucas' transfer as the club who miss out on the Bordeaux winger will switch attention to the PSG playmaker.
New @girondins manager Gus Poyet is confident the club won't be selling prize asset Malcom ⚽ |https://t.co/s6YZcAAcla pic.twitter.com/X4YmBXFCFf— ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 22, 2018
Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmeiri (Roma)
The two have definte chance of moving to England this week with Chelsea very keen to close the deal. And with Dzeko's arrival it could mean a possible exit for Michy Batshuayi, most probably a loan deal.
#Chelsea closer today to #Dzeko and #Emerson willing to pay €50 M plus €10 M bonuses. Dzeko already approves Chelsea move. #CFC would also let #AsRoma have #Batshuayi on loan. @SkySport #SkyCalciomercato pic.twitter.com/wa0H8i0FFc— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) January 19, 2018
With just under a week left for this window, it will definitely be interesting to see if all these deals go through.